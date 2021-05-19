State police refuse to release video from deadly arrest despite it already being leaked out

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police is refusing to release body camera footage from the night troopers beat a man as they attempted to stop him for an unspecified traffic violation.

Ronald Greene died May 10, 2019, but an administrative investigation was not opened until over a year and a half later. Body camera footage obtained by the Associated Press shows the deadly encounter. Greene was tased, hit with open handcuffs, pulled by his ankles while face-down, and stepped on.

"You can see why they tried to cover it up," said Ron Haley, attorney for the Greene family. "You can see why they didn't want the audio and video released to the public. It's damaging to them and their credibility."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit requested body camera footage back in September 2020. Despite the video already leaking, LSP said it still won't release the video, citing a pending investigation.

"The investigation into the death of Ronald Greene remains under review by federal and state authorities. The premature public release of investigative files and video evidence in this case is not authorized and was not obtained through official sources. LSP is confident in the judicial system and fair review of this incident and continues to offer our full cooperation. Unauthorized release of evidence undermines the investigative process and compromises the fair and impartial outcome for the Greene family, LSP employees, and the community," an LSP spokesperson said Wednesday.

Haley said body camera footage is impartial.

"It's offensive for anyone to say that releasing body camera footage will somehow muddy the waters and create an impartial situation," Haley said. "The purpose of body cameras are to take away any impartiality or gray area and see the truth."

Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who participated in the arrest, died in a single-vehicle crash hours after he was served termination papers last fall. Audio of Hollingsworth surfaced last year and shed light on how Greene died.

"I beat the ever living f*** out of him," Hollingsworth said in that recording. "Choked him and everything else to get him under control. We finally got him in handcuffs when a third man got there. The son of b**** was still fighting and still wrestling with him trying to hold him down. He was spitting blood everywhere and all of a sudden he went limp."

Haley said the Greene family still wants answers two years after his death.

"The truth coming out is what they've always wanted, and this is a very big step towards the truth," Haley said.