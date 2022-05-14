86°
State Police: Man killed after crashing into ditch, utility pole and flipping vehicle

By: Emily Davison

ADDIS - A man was killed after crashing into a ditch and a utility pole, causing his vehicle to flip in West Baton Rouge Parish overnight.

State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday on LA 988, south of Addis. It claimed the life of 34-year-old Woodrow Vaughn Jr. of Baton Rouge.

Troopers said Vaughn was traveling north on LA 988 when his pickup truck suddenly drove off the road. He overcorrected to the left and swerved across both lanes of the highway. His vehicle then crashed into a ditch, struck a utility pole and overturned.

Vaughn was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he died at the scene. Toxicology samples were taken as part of an ongoing crash investigation.

