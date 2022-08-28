77°
State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting that left person dead
RED RIVER PARISH - Troopers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one person dead in Red River Parish on Saturday.
State Police released few details, but said one person was pronounced dead and no deputies were injured.
The shooting happened on Highway 71, north of A.C. Whatley Road.
No more information was immediately available.
