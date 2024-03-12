74°
State Police investigating body found in Port Allen

Tuesday, March 12 2024
PORT ALLEN - A body was found along Lafiton Lane in Port Allen on Tuesday. Officials said the person may have been killed in a hit-and-run crash. 

Emergency officials said the body was found on Lafiton Lane, between LA-1 and LA-415. 

State Police is investigating the death. 

No more information was immediately available. 

