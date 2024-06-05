State Police, deputies call off search for suspect that jumped bridge in Manchac after 110 mph chase

MANCHAC — The driver of a car engaged in a high-speed chase jumped from an elevated portion of Interstate 55 near Lake Maurepas on Wednesday, triggering a search on the ground that has since gone dry, State Police said.

State Police said the chase, which hit speeds of 110 mph, began after a motorist refused to stop for a traffic violation in an area patrolled by troopers assigned to Mandeville-based Troop L. The driver stopped near Manchac and leapt, troopers said.

The driver swam to shore and toward a railroad track, with State Police and deputies from the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office in pursuit. Helicopters were also brought in to help find the driver.

Workers from nearby restaurant Middenforf watched the action throughout the day, and are concerned that the suspect has not yet been caught. Hostess Ella DarDar tells WBRZ they were only told small details about what was going on.

"We were here and state trooper came in and said someone jumped off the bridge, and she didn't say anything else to us, we had just been waiting to hear things and then we saw a little bit of police come by and then saw a helicopter we didn't know what it was for though." DarDar said.

Hostess Kierestein Bordelon is worried for the workers who get off at night.

"Everybody's going back and forth, I have to be here all day...and leave tonight not knowing whether he is caught or not, I haven't gotten any updates, no description of what he's wearing... kinda makes me nervous to leave tonight." Bordelon told WBRZ.

Sheriff's deputies say it appears the driver is moving from water to land and back in an effort to avoid detection.

Deputies said they had a good gauge on where the suspect could be, he keeps moving from water to land. They're going to wait him out then arrest him.

After an hours-long search, State Police were unable to locate the suspect. Troopers then impounded the suspect’s vehicle. Patrol Troopers will remain in the area, officials said.