Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Friday night; impaired driving suspected
OUACHITA PARISH - Impaired driving is the suspected cause of a hit-and-run crash Friday night that left a bicyclist dead.
Troopers say the crash happened around 8:18 p.m. Friday on LA 616 west of LA 143 in West Monroe.
According to State Police, Charles Lowery, 55, was biking west on LA 616 in front of a truck driven by 51-year-old Bryan Hinton. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle struck Lowery's bicycle from behind and fled the scene.
Lowery sustained severe injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment, but he later died, troopers say.
Investigators later determined the vehicle was a 2010 GMC Sierra driven by Hinton. He was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, careless operation, and driving without a driver's license.
Trending News
Troopers believed Hinton was impaired at the time of the crash, and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Touch-A-Truck fundraiser returns to Baton Rouge, sparks children's imaginations
-
3 juveniles sent to hospital after a fight at juvenile detention center...
-
EBR City-Parish begins work on Ward Creek
-
Trucker who drove semi into stopped bus on I-10 previously wrecked and...
-
'Very active investigation': one month after double homicide near Mall of Louisiana,...
Sports Video
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....