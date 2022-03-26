State Police: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Friday night; impaired driving suspected

OUACHITA PARISH - Impaired driving is the suspected cause of a hit-and-run crash Friday night that left a bicyclist dead.

Troopers say the crash happened around 8:18 p.m. Friday on LA 616 west of LA 143 in West Monroe.

According to State Police, Charles Lowery, 55, was biking west on LA 616 in front of a truck driven by 51-year-old Bryan Hinton. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle struck Lowery's bicycle from behind and fled the scene.

Lowery sustained severe injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment, but he later died, troopers say.

Investigators later determined the vehicle was a 2010 GMC Sierra driven by Hinton. He was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, careless operation, and driving without a driver's license.

Troopers believed Hinton was impaired at the time of the crash, and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.