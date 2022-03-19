State Police: Bicyclist, 76, killed during hit-and-run in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist late last month.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Joor Road and Greenwell Street around 11 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2022.

According to crash investigators, Donald Schultz, 76, was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Joor Road on his bicycle when an oncoming vehicle hit him.

Schultz sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The vehicle that struck Schultz is suspected to be a 2003-2014 Chevrolet truck, Tahoe, or Suburban, police say. After hitting the bicyclist, the passenger side mirror was knocked off the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Louisiana State Police at 225-754-8500.