State Police: Ascension man caught distributing child porn
GONZALES - A man was arrested Wednesday and faces hundreds of counts related to child pornography.
Louisiana State Police said Charles Edward Crawford Jr., 37, was taken into custody following a search of his home. Upon looking through electronics taken from Crawford's residence, troopers discovered videos and images of child sexual abuse material.
Crawford was booked by State Police for 100 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles and 100 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.
He was also booked by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for drug possession.
