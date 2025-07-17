State panel OKs election on Mayor Edwards' plan to tap EBR library, mosquito, Council on Aging money

BATON ROUGE — The state Bond Commission said Thursday that East Baton Rouge voters can consider a plan to direct money currently allocated to libraries, the Council on Aging and pest control to the parish's general fund this November.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards said in May that his "Thrive!" plan "doesn't make us whole" but was a good first step toward financial stability. Voters will take up the questions Nov. 15.

Edwards proposes tapping the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System for a $52.4 million infusion that would be used to pay down debt. The parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control program would hand over $6 million, with proceeds going toward public safety, drainage and infrastructure.

The Council on Aging would divert no money immediately, but would dedicate future revenue to the parish general fund.

The items will be listed separately on the ballot. They're structured in a way that it's all-or-nothing. For instance, there is not an option to fund the library but not direct money to the parish.

After the initial movement of funds, the three agencies are expected to provide about $21 million a year to the parish for debt relief and another $4.5 million for the regular budget.

The Bond Commission voted unanimously. It said it had received one letter in opposition prior to Thursday's vote.

The panel also said St. George could borrow money to make improvements at a building it is using as its first City Hall. The commission had previously authorized St. George to borrow up to $20 million for its start-up costs.

Soon after taking office, Edwards proposed taking library funds to pay for police pay raises. He said the library system had engaged in "years of over-taxation of citizens." After the library and its patrons objected, he eventually developed the current plan to go before voters.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council voted to approve the three funding proposals in May.