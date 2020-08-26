State officials anticipate volunteers will be needed for hurricane relief work

BATON ROUGE – State officials are already encouraging locals to lend a hand in hurricane relief efforts.

According to Volunteer Louisiana, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said damage from Hurricane Laura is likely to be extensive and when it's time to clean up, help will be needed.

“We anticipate extensive damage throughout much of Louisiana in the path of Hurricane Laura and I’m encouraging everyone to either volunteer their time or make a donation to assist in recovery efforts. If ever there was a time for us to be there for our neighbors and show the world we are Louisiana Strong, this is it,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “This response and recovery will be especially challenging due to the pandemic, so it will be critical for everyone to continue following all safety precautions and recommendations.”

Once hurricane conditions have passed and rescue operations have ended, volunteers will be needed for weeks and months to come.

People can learn how to volunteer safely during the COVID19 situation, view current disaster recovery volunteer needs, search volunteer opportunities with disaster response organizations, and find ways to donate to the relief efforts at www.VolunteerLouisiana.gov and by following Volunteer Louisiana on Facebook and Twitter.

Volunteer Louisiana will continue to update opportunities as they become available. Non-profit and faith-based organizations in need of volunteers can contact VolunteerLouisiana@crt.la.gov to list their opportunities.

Volunteer Louisiana, located in the Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, manages 16 AmeriCorps State programs, promotes volunteerism, and coordinates spontaneous, unaffiliated volunteers in times of disaster. It is supported by grants from the Corporation for National and Community Service.