State offices closed throughout capital area Wednesday

The governor's office announced that state government buildings will be closed throughout the capital area on Wednesday due to the severe weather threat.

Offices will be closed in the following parishes:

Ascension

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberville, Lafayette

Livingston

Pointe Coupee

St. Helena

St. Landry

St. Martin

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana.