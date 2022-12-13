73°
State offices closed throughout capital area Wednesday
The governor's office announced that state government buildings will be closed throughout the capital area on Wednesday due to the severe weather threat.
Offices will be closed in the following parishes:
Ascension
East Baton Rouge
East Feliciana
Iberville, Lafayette
Livingston
Pointe Coupee
St. Helena
St. Landry
St. Martin
West Baton Rouge
West Feliciana.
