State offices, bus system, medical centers adjust hours for Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - State offices across Louisiana will have a delayed start Wednesday amid harsh temperatures and bitter cold weather.
All state offices will be closed until noon Wednesday and then stay open for the rest of the day. The 23rd JDC will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The City of Baker offices will open at 9 a.m.
The CATS bus system will delay their start until 9 a.m.
Woman's Hospital outpatient clinics will open at 10 a.m.
Pennington Biomedical will be closed Wednesday.
