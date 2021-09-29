State no longer requiring mandatory quarantine for 'close contact' students

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Education will no longer require schools to have students quarantine when they've potentially been exposed to COVID.

The department said it was providing schools across the state with the "parent choice option," which each school system can opt into. The new rule will allow parents of children defined by schools as "close contact" to decide whether they stay in school or quarantine.

Parents of any children who meet that criteria can also request a free COVID screening.

“We can no longer ignore the unintended academic consequences of our students unnecessarily missing school,” State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said. “This new, common-sense option empowers parents and local communities with the authority to make health-related decisions for their students.”

The department said the new parent choice option does not change how schools handle positive cases of the coronavirus among students.