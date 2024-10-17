Latest Weather Blog
State Library announces schedule for Book Festival's 'WordShops' to help kickstart your writing
BATON ROUGE - The day before the Louisiana Book Festival, the State Library will host four of its half-day writing "WordShops" to help aspiring writers of any level pick their own brains and get answers to questions they may not even know they have about the creative process.
The lineup for the workshops features six accomplished writers giving five sessions throughout Friday, the day before the actual festival on Nov. 2.
“As always, this year’s WordShops faculty is a great mix of authors and those who have experience in the publishing world,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “It’s a great way to make sure we continue to have a vibrant literary scene in Louisiana.”
Registration is $50 for one WordShop and $90 for two, and payments are due by Oct. 25.
For the full description of the WordShops, their presenters, and how to register, visit the registration link here.
