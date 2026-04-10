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State Fire Marshal makes five arson arrests in four days across Louisiana

2 hours 56 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 12:28 PM April 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The State Fire Marshal's office announced Friday that it made five arson arrests in four days around the state. 

Fire Marshal's deputies arrested Lesha Clark, 33, for allegedly setting fire to an apartment in Crowley on Easter Sunday. Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to other apartment units, and no one was hurt. Clark was charged with aggravated arson. 

On Tuesday, deputies charged three Allen Correctional Center inmates with aggravated arson for allegedly starting fires in their cells: Jovhan Lane, 24; Kejorium McKnight, 27; and Deon Sampson, 32. Deputies were initially called to the facility in Kinder when Lane allegedly started a fire in his cell, but had to come back later the same day when McKnight and Sampson allegedly started one in theirs. No one was hurt in either fire. 

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The next day, a brush fire broke out in Minden, posing a danger to a nearby home. After an investigation, deputies arrested Sarah Faye Dance, 41, for allegedly starting the fire. She was charged with aggravated arson, domestic abuse battery and criminal property damage. 

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