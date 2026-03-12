State, federal experts working together to determine cause for Louisiana earthquakes

BATON ROUGE - Experts at the state and federal levels are working together to determine a reason for the multiple earthquakes that shook the Red River Parish area.

The Louisiana Department of Conservation and Energy said teams are working with experts from the U.S. Geological Survey and colleges around the state. The group's mission is to establish a definitive cause for the earthquakes.

“Thus far, we have not found any clear-cut connection. Several factors must align for us to determine the causation, as we know these earthquakes could have originated from miles away and at different depths from an injection site," C&E Secretary Dustin Davidson said.

Researchers said monitoring equipment has been sent out across Red River Parish.