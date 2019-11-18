State emails, department websites crashed Monday

BATON ROUGE - Some state computer systems were unavailable Monday morning due to a technical issue that crashed websites for state agencies and impacted state emails.

Multiple departments reported to WBRZ of employees not being able to use the state email system. Websites for various agencies returned an error message when visited Monday.

The crash impacted the Office of Motor Vehicles where authorities suggested people avoid the agency and do business another day. Just before lunchtime, the state driver's license system was working sporadically - some services were available and others were down.

Departments referred questions to the Division of Administration, the governor's state business management department. The Division of Administration said an investigation is underway as computer experts work to bring the system back online.

A spokesperson told WBRZ, there was a system issue and "as part of following protocol, [the state] shut down all out-going network traffic."

State authorities did not elaborate on the computer issue. The Division of Administration would not confirm what a source told WBRZ - that an outside attempt was made to access the state's system.

The crash impacts many public-facing business needs, including the food stamp program.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz