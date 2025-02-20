State auditor releases findings of BRPD officers who worked extra duty while on leave

BATON ROUGE - The State Legislative Auditor's Office has released the findings of an audit that looks into Baton Rouge Police officers who worked extra duty while on administrative leave.

The audit covers five years of inquiries from 2012-2017 and looks at 10 officers. WBRZ's Investigative Unit previously reported on the same officers in September.

Some officers supplement their salaries by picking up side jobs to help with things like traffic and crowd control, along with handling security at public or private events. According to the audit, these officers were supposed to be on leave and not doing their regular job duties.

One of the officers noted in the report is Blane Salamoni. The day of the shooting of Alton Sterling in 2016, he worked an extra duty assignment at Whitney Bank.

Also listed is Todd Bourgoyne. He was placed on leave from the department in April of 2016 for an Earth Day incident where a teenager was seen being hit multiple times. He worked the most assignments of any of the officers identified in the report.

The audit lists the last officer that worked on leave as Jeremiah Ardoin.

Seven other officers are mentioned in the audit: Ernie Brewer, Wroten Brumfield, David Burtwell, Doug Chustz, Neil Porter, Donald Steele and Charles Weary.

Current Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul responded to the auditor's report by saying none of the 10 officers listed as working extra duty were on site for the entities they were working detail for. A majority of the officers were not getting paid for the work they were doing.

Following WBRZ's initial report last year, BRPD's administration has updated the policy to more clearly state that officers on leave are not allowed to perform on-site or administrative duties for extra duty assignments.

To read the entire audit, click here.