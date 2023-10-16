State agencies sure to see big leadership shake-ups with Jeff Landry taking office

BATON ROUGE - Out with the old, in with the new: Governor-elect Jeff Landry is expected to clean house when it comes to appointed state leadership positions, and sources say they're already looking for new jobs.

"Certainly there's going to be a bit of shakeup in the cabinet—secretaries and other appointed positions—and I think that's to be expected. Anytime there's a major upheaval in executive leadership, in any government agency, or for that matter, any corporation, there's always a reshuffling and I think we can expect that to happen," political analyst James Hartman said.

Of the 15 cabinet positions, Hartman thinks a handful will get the most attention from Landry— starting with the Department of Child and Family Services and State Police

At DCFS, Edwards-appointed Marketa Walters stepped down at the end of last year following several child deaths and a senate investigation. Deputy secretary Terri Porche Ricks moved into her place and holds the job today.

"DCFS definitely needs to be high on his priority list and I'm sure it is," Hartman told WBRZ.

State Police Colonel Lamar Davis was appointed by Edwards in 2020, the previous superintendent Kevin Reeves stepped down after multiple controversies including his trooper son killing two people in a crash, and the Ronald Greene investigation.

Hartman says other positions that will likely see leadership changes include the Department of Health, due to Landry's differing views on COVID, and the Department of Environmental Quality, as Landry is a big oil and gas proponent.

"DEQ is a vital organization. Governor-elect Landry is certainly very business friendly and will be a business friendly governor without a doubt. I don't believe he will compromise the health and safety of our citizens for any particular industry."

Dr. Eric Kalivoda is temporarily holding the DOTD secretary job since Shawn Wilson retired to run for governor.

The Department of Public Safety is sure to see new leadership as well. Jimmy Leblanc has had the job since Edwards first came to office in 2008.