80°
Latest Weather Blog
Starbucks releases 'Cinnamon Shortbread Latte' drink
Calling all latte fans, Starbucks has a new flavored drink.
The company said that starting today, customers can purchase a Cinnamon Shortbread Latte.
USA Today reports the drink can be ordered hot, iced or as a Frappuccino blended beverage. The latte features espresso combined with brown sugar and vanilla and is topped with cinnamon and nutmeg.
A dash of vanilla, a sprinkle of cinnamon. ?— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) January 8, 2019
Introducing the new #CinnamonShortbreadLatte. pic.twitter.com/Uqj1KFKGoo
Trending News
The latte is available for a limited time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive drug stash under Siegen Lane overpass found by volunteer clean up...
-
Volunteers searching streets of Baton Rouge for missing Georgia man
-
LSU gymnastics club meet brings tourists to downtown Baton Rouge
-
2 Make a Difference: Redz River Run 5K
-
Hayley Arceneaux, pediatric cancer survivor and youngest American to orbit Earth, gives...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs