80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Starbucks releases 'Cinnamon Shortbread Latte' drink

4 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 January 08, 2019 1:34 PM January 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: USA Today

Calling all latte fans, Starbucks has a new flavored drink.

The company said that starting today, customers can purchase a Cinnamon Shortbread Latte.

USA Today reports the drink can be ordered hot, iced or as a Frappuccino blended beverage. The latte features espresso combined with brown sugar and vanilla and is topped with cinnamon and nutmeg.

Trending News

The latte is available for a limited time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days