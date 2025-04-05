Stanfield's big day at plate leads LSU baseball to win 10-2 over Oklahoma

NORMAN, Oklahoma - The LSU baseball team used a big day at the plate from Chris Stanfield to beat Oklahoma Friday night.

Stanfield's four hits and four RBIs, to go along with Josh Pearson's two home runs helped the Tigers to a 10-2 win over the Sooners.

Anthony Eyanson got the win on the mound for LSU, throwing 5.2 innings, striking out eight sooners, and allowing just two runs.

The Tigers win the series thanks to victories on Thursday and Friday over Oklahoma. LSU goes for the sweep against the Sooners Saturday at 2 p.m.