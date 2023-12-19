42°
'Stand with Sito:' Community group meets to try and save superintendent's job

3 hours 23 seconds ago Monday, December 18 2023 Dec 18, 2023 December 18, 2023 10:54 PM December 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Daniel McClain

BATON ROUGE - Parents and some school board members met Monday night to try and save Dr. Sito Narcisse's job after school board members voted not to renew his contract with the school system. 

"Our district is heading in the right direction," EBR School Board member Shashonnie Steward said. "I don't want to lose that momentum. I don't want it to shift any direction from the direction that we're going.

"This one is making progress," Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks said.

Banks said that she is concerned that school board members are trying to throw out all Narcisse has done for the school system. 

Though the group does not agree with every choice Narcisse has made up to this point, they believe he is the man for the job because he has the school system's best interest at heart.

