Staff at Baton Rouge General looking forward to road project near hospital that will reduce congestion
BATON ROUGE - A MOVEBR road expansion project that's been in the works for years is making steady progress in the health district of the capital city.
Drivers will notice road closures along Picardy Avenue between Summa Ave. and Mancuso Lane between Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 13. The construction is part of a two-phase project to build a new cut-through roadway near Baton Rouge General.
The cut-through road will be called Midway Drive. Lined with sidewalks and bike lanes, the new street will increase the capacity of traffic in the area and reduce congestion while providing another outlet from the hospital's campus.
Vice President of Facilities Management at Baton Rouge General Peyton Grant said the hospital staff is looking forward to seeing the improved accessibility for drivers and pedestrians around the hospital. The road's design also features better lighting and trees which will beautify the area.
"It will be a lot nicer than what we currently have along that stretch," Grant said.
Road closures will wrap up on Sept. 13.
