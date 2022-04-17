St. Vincent de Paul serving hot meals to those in need this Easter Sunday

BATON ROUGE - This Easter Sunday, volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul will be serving hot meals to those in need.

Food will be given out to people from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul dining hall on 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.

Along with Easter meals, Easter baskets will be distributed to guests aged 12 and younger. Children must be present to receive the baskets.

Other items such as clothing and other necessities will also be made available.