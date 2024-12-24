65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Vincent de Paul serving hot lunch on Christmas Day

39 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, December 24 2024 Dec 24, 2024 December 24, 2024 4:30 PM December 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROOUGE - Volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul will be serving a hot lunch Wednesday and each guest will get a Christmas present. 

The special Christmas meal will begin at 11:30 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul's Dining Room, located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.

There will be a Christmas store in the parking lot and each guest who has lunch at the dining room can pick out a present. The organization said volunteers will provide gifts to every child who eats with them.

