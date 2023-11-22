Latest Weather Blog
St. Vincent de Paul serving free meals on Thanksgiving; find out where and when here
BATON ROUGE - Community leaders assembled at St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge on Wednesday to carve up turkey ahead of its annual Thanksgiving feast.
There, the charitable organization held its 14th annual turkey-carving contest, including contestants like Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, District Attorney Hillar Moore, Bishop Michael Duca, Rabbi Sarah Smiley, Retired Constable Reginald Brown, EBR Coroner Beau Clark, retired LSU Head Gymnastics Coach D.D. Breaux, and WBRZ CFO Ralph Bender.
Volunteers will be serving up meals at four different locations on Thanksgiving Day:
Raising Cane’s River Center
11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Sit Down Option: Enter from River Road, dinner to be held in the Exhibition Hall
Drive-Thru Option: Enter from Government Street, meals given for the number of people in the car
St. Vincent de Paul at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place
11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
McKinley High School Alumni Center at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Dr.
11:00 a.m. until 1 p.m.
St. Gerard Catholic Church Seelos Hall at 5249 Maple Street, 70805
11:00 a.m. – pick-up only on first come, first served basis
