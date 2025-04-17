80°
St. Vincent de Paul serving Easter meal Sunday

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The helping hands at St. Vincent de Paul will be serving their annual Easter meal on Sunday. 

The traditional feast will start at 11:30 a.m. and wrap up at 1 p.m. at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place. 

Children under 12 will receive an Easter basket and adults can pick out a gift of food or other essentials at the Easter store. 

