St. Vincent de Paul serving Easter meal Sunday
BATON ROUGE - The helping hands at St. Vincent de Paul will be serving their annual Easter meal on Sunday.
The traditional feast will start at 11:30 a.m. and wrap up at 1 p.m. at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.
Children under 12 will receive an Easter basket and adults can pick out a gift of food or other essentials at the Easter store.
