St. Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army prepping for cold weather

BATON ROUGE - Both St. Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army will be available to increase bed space as freezing temperatures roll into Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President's office said that, along with the shelters, libraries and community centers will be open as warming centers.

WBRZ Storm Station Meteorologist Malcolm Byron says it will dip below freezing around midnight, then drop into the mid-20s until sunrise. Tuesday morning is also expected to be near-freezing temperatures.

