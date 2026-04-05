St. Vincent de Paul hosts Easter lunch

BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul hosted its annual Easter lunch on Sunday.

The organization provided a hot meal, fellowship and community for those in need in the Baton Rouge area.

Volunteer Jermaine Guillory brought his 8-year-old son, Gabe, to help serve.

"It's important that Gabe understands and knows the beauty and responsibility to serve. It's how we give our blessings back," Jermaine Guillory said.

The opportunity inspired a heart of service in the next generation.

"I like volunteering because I like putting smiles on people's faces," Gabe Guillory said.

Volunteer Loretta Lang says Sunday's lunch is about more than a great meal.

"We love giving back to the community to let the community know that you're not alone in what you go through, and that we're here to support you in all that you do," she said.