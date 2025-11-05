59°
St. Vincent de Paul hosting drive to fill food bank as government shutdown, SNAP concerns continue

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — As the government shutdown reaches a record length of 35 days, SNAP benefits remain suspended or severely limited nationwide. 

To help people struggling amid the suspension of benefits, St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge is hosting a food drive over the weekend. 

Donations will be accepted on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. St. Vincent de Paul off Florida Boulevard is accepting both nonperishable foods and money. 

St. Vincent de Paul is also continuing to provide hot meals to those in need as the SNAP freeze continues. 

