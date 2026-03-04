Latest Weather Blog
St. Vincent de Paul closes Plank Road thrift store, will open bigger location on Greenwell Springs
BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul has closed its thrift store location along Plank Road, but plans to open a new store along Greenwell Springs Road.
The organization announced the closure of its 2665 Plank Road store on social media Wednesday.
"Don’t worry, you can still visit us at our Staring Ln. location for all your favorite items, deals, and community finds. We look forward to seeing you and continuing to serve you there," the nonprofit said.
A St. Vincent de Paul spokesperson told WBRZ that the closure comes with plans to open a new, larger thrift store at 6190 Greenwell Springs Road, approximately 2.5 miles from the shuttered location.
The new store will offer all of the same services as the Plank store, as well as some new ones. The organization will also base some of its programs, like Uniforms for Kids and several holiday programs.
The nonprofit said that until the new store opens in the summer, anyone in need of assistance can get help at any of its other thrift stores or main campus.
