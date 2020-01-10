75°
St. Tammany Parish detectives arrest a son for allegedly stabbing his father to death

Source: WBRZ
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Detectives with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office say they've arrested a suspect in connection with a murder that occurred early Friday morning in the Natchez Trace neighborhood, near Covington. 

Deputies say 28-year-old Juan Amaya is behind bars for stabbing and killing his father.

Shortly after 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance between a father and son and found the victim, 58-year-old Jose Amaya, lying in the driveway of a neighbor's home, bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

Amaya's son, Juan, was in a heated argument with his father when he stabbed him multiple times.   

Juan has been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second-degree murder. 

