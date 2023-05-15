St. Tammany jail employee caught smuggling drugs, arrested Monday

82°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - An employee at the St. Tammany jail was arrested and fired from her job after deputies discovered she was sneaking drugs into the facility. 

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said that Olivia Boswell, 19, was arrested Monday after the department found her bringing narcotics into the jail. The investigation started last week, when the sheriff's office was first tipped off about the alleged criminal activity. 

She was fired and booked on charges of malfeasance, introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession with intent to distribute. 

