Latest Weather Blog
St. Tammany Correctional Center employee arrested for selling drugs to inmates
SLIDELL - A former St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center employee was fired and arrested Tuesday for sneaking drugs into the jail and selling them to inmates.
According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Jason Allen Jr. had been working at the correctional center since February 2022.
Deputies said when Allen was arrested they found marijuana, suboxone, cocaine and a firearm in his vehicle.
Allen was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for two counts of possession to distribute Schedule I and one count each of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III, drug traffic proceeds, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband into a penal facility.
