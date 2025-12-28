70°
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office locate runaway 16-year-old from Bayou Vista
BAYOU VISTA - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office located a runaway teen from the Bayou Vista area.
The 16-year-old was reported missing around 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The sheriff's office said that the teen has been safely located and returned home.
