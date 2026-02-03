70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DOC: Three state prison employees fired following allegations they introduced contraband

1 hour 19 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, February 03 2026 Feb 3, 2026 February 03, 2026 11:43 AM February 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Three state Department of Corrections employees no longer work with the state prison system following accusations that they brought contraband into state prisons. 

Cadet Calnisha Ruth and Master Sergeant Kha’ya Dumas were issued felony summons on Jan. 31 and Jan. 25, respectively, by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. They were both accused of introducing contraband into a penal facility.

One correctional officer, Cadet Larry Chambers, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2025, by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, on one count each of introducing contraband into a penal facility and simple possession. 

"These three individuals are no longer employed with the Department," a DOC spokesperson said.

The firings and allegations come amid Investigative Unit coverage of deaths at the prison, with 18 inmates dying in Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since September 2025, including drug overdoses.

Trending News

Secretary Gary Westcott said Monday that there were likely "a handful of bad employees" within the organization, but that the bulk of those assigned to prisons were dedicated to caring for incarcerated individuals.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days