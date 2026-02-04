BRPD says there is heightened sense of awareness ahead of BR parades following Clinton shooting

BATON ROUGE - Following the mass shooting that took place in East Feliciana Parish at a Clinton Mardi Gras parade over the weekend, the Baton Rouge Police Department says they are on heightened awareness as Mardi Gras continues in the capital city.

Ten parades are set to roll through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas this weekend to celebrate carnival season, but many are worried about safety.

“If you see something, say something,” BRPD Lt. L’Jean McKneely said.

McKneely says officers will be patrolling parade areas in plain clothes to keep the public safe during the festivities.

“Firearms are illegal at parades or any event with crowds,” McKneely said. “If you see someone with a bulge on their person who looks like they may be carrying a weapon, please contact the Baton Rouge Police Department.”