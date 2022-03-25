Latest Weather Blog
St. Mary Parish sheriff hospitalized with 'undetermined illness'
ST. MARY PARISH - Sheriff Blaise Smith was hospitalized and is receiving treatment for an "undetermined illness."
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's office stated the following in a Friday release:
"The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that Sheriff Blaise Smith is suffering from an as-yet-undetermined illness and is seeking in-patient medical evaluation and treatment at a medical facility at the present time.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to operate as normal in providing full-service law enforcement services. The Administrative staff is in contact with Sheriff Smith and his family on a regular basis to stay up to date with his status and to advise and consult with the Sheriff on office matters.
The Sheriff’s staff looks forward to his full recovery."
