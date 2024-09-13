St. Mary Parish curfew lifted, parish president says

MORGAN CITY — St. Mary Parish's government announced that the parish is no longer under curfew after Hurricane Francine.

Morgan City officials announced the curfew continuing through Saturday morning on the Morgan City Police Department's Facebook page around 3 p.m. Officials say the city is still under curfew despite the parish lifting their curfew.

"City crews and contractors have been at it all day repairing and restoring power to residents in Morgan City. This is expected to continue until all power is restored," Morgan City Police said.

Morgan City officials have also opened the Morgan City Auditorium as a distribution center for food, tarps, water and other supplies.