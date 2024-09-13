78°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Mary Parish curfew lifted, parish president says
MORGAN CITY — St. Mary Parish's government announced that the parish is no longer under curfew after Hurricane Francine.
Morgan City officials announced the curfew continuing through Saturday morning on the Morgan City Police Department's Facebook page around 3 p.m. Officials say the city is still under curfew despite the parish lifting their curfew.
"City crews and contractors have been at it all day repairing and restoring power to residents in Morgan City. This is expected to continue until all power is restored," Morgan City Police said.
Morgan City officials have also opened the Morgan City Auditorium as a distribution center for food, tarps, water and other supplies.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10