St. Luke's Episcopal Church shares renderings of new church

BATON ROUGE — St. Luke's Episcopal Church shared renderings on Wednesday of the new church it plans to build.

St. Luke's said the new church will be able to fit 350 people and feature "an expanded narthex with space to gather, connect and feel at home, including a mother’s room and flexible seating."

It will also have a chapel on the eastern side of the building with votive candles and the columbarium.

"The sanctuary will once again reflect Episcopal tradition and reverence, with a raised altar, a prominent Christus Rex, new wooden pews and kneelers, and thoughtfully chosen sacred furnishings. Beloved stained glass, including the Holy Family window, will be restored and joined by newly designed windows and quatrefoil elements symbolizing the four Gospels," St. Luke's said in a Facebook post.