Latest Weather Blog
St. Luke's Episcopal Church shares renderings of new church
BATON ROUGE — St. Luke's Episcopal Church shared renderings on Wednesday of the new church it plans to build.
St. Luke's said the new church will be able to fit 350 people and feature "an expanded narthex with space to gather, connect and feel at home, including a mother’s room and flexible seating."
It will also have a chapel on the eastern side of the building with votive candles and the columbarium.
Trending News
"The sanctuary will once again reflect Episcopal tradition and reverence, with a raised altar, a prominent Christus Rex, new wooden pews and kneelers, and thoughtfully chosen sacred furnishings. Beloved stained glass, including the Holy Family window, will be restored and joined by newly designed windows and quatrefoil elements symbolizing the four Gospels," St. Luke's said in a Facebook post.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Republican state representative, multiple democrats join race for District 5 Congressional seat
-
Councilman Cleve Dunn indicted on bribery, money laundering charges in connection to...
-
Audubon Zoo welcomes five new capybara pups
-
Tulane graduate, Sabine Parish native among six killed in Maine private jet...
-
Eleven EBR Parish Schools recognized as National Merit Award winners
Sports Video
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...