St. Luke's Episcopal Church hosts longest night service

BATON ROUGE - St. Luke's Episcopal Church hosted its annual longest night service on Sunday evening.

It was a quiet, reflective gathering for anyone feeling grief, loss or the weight of the holidays. The service offered a calm space with gentle music, soft lighting and moments of silence.

The service acknowledged many kinds of loss and included a candle lighting as a symbol of hope.

St. Luke's says the message is simple: it's okay to not be okay, but hope remains.