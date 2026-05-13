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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
8a: Accident in Jefferson on Airline Hwy at Antioch Road; CLEARED
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News Video
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BRFD: 1 person hospitalized after late night house fire off Plank Road
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Iberville deputy, BRPD officer who died in line of duty to be...
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Ochsner offering free physicals for student athletes this weekend
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Political analyst shines light on what's next after new congressional map gets...
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Senate kills bill protecting university faculty members for their academic speech
Sports Video
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Saints rookie receiver gets a break on day two of rookie mini-camp
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Lane Kiffin issues apology over Oxford comments
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LSU softball to host NCAA Regional, selected as No. 16 overall seed
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Area baseball teams advance to LHSAA Tournament Finals
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Catholic Boys win 5A Title at Outdoor Track and Field State Meet