St. Joseph's Academy parking lot built after contentious fight with neighbors

BATON ROUGE- The parking lot that was recently built for St. Joseph's Academy on Broussard Street will be where faculty and staff at the school will park starting Wednesday.

Getting to this point has been difficult, as neighbors who live near the school have strongly opposed the parking lot being built next to their houses.

"I don't think anyone can honestly say that they want a parking lot right next to their home," Patrice Ellis told WBRZ.

Since then, there have been public meetings about the parking lot. Some residents of the Hundred Oaks neighborhood put green signs in their front yard that read "NEIGHBORS AGAINST PARKING LOTS" to show their opposition. Residents even pleaded with Planning and Commission to not approve the parking lot, but they later allowed it.

Now, some live just inches away from the parking lot, only separated by a tan fence. Some will even live right across the street from where cars will exit the parking lot.

Despite the opposition, a spokeswoman with St. Joseph told WBRZ that the parking lot was built to keep students safe so they don't have to cross a busy Broussard Street.

Ellis told WBRZ she understands why the parking lot was built. She just wishes where the current parking lot was used as a residential lot instead.