St. John courthouse worker accused of threatening public official, payroll fraud

By: WBRZ Staff
EDGARD - A Clerk of Court employee in St. John the Baptist Parish has been arrested over allegations that include threatening a public official and payroll fraud.

Louisiana State Police announced Wednesday that 54-year-old Troy Williams of New Orleans was booked on charges including public payroll fraud, unlawful acts, threatening a public official, and injuring public records.

LSP did not elaborate further on the accusations, which first surfaced after a review by a state legislative auditor.

