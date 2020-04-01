St. James Parish under curfew starting Wednesday night

All of St. James Parish will be under curfew starting Wednesday night in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Parish President Pete Dufresne announced the executive order Wednesday afternoon. It will take effect at 9 p.m. April 1. It will remain in effect each day, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice.

All pedestrian and vehicular movement will be prohibited during these hours except for travel associated with fire, police, emergency, hospital services, and the operation of essential businesses as provided by GovernorEdwards' proclamation.