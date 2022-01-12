St. James Parish teacher arrested on juvenile sex crimes charges

DONALDSONVILLE - A teacher from St. James Parish was arrested on charges in two parishes this week, including charges related to sex crimes involving a juvenile.

Lisa Samuels, 50, was first arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on DWI charges and transferred to St. James where she is charged with molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles Wednesday. The victim was under 13-years-old, according to booking information.

In Ascension, deputies also said Samuels was arrested driving with a suspended license and for careless operation.

Sheriff Willy Martin said in an interview with WBRZ Wednesday, the victim reported the abuse by calling a child abuse hotline. Detectives were notified about the case through the hotline managers. The case has been under investigation since late October, Martin said.

A social media account for Samuels lists her as an art teacher in the St. James Parish School System. Her profile said she's worked there since 2009.

Sheriff Martin said Samuels frequently moved schools and deputies are looking into her encounters with students.

The sheriff said Samuels knew the victim.

"Whenever you deal with something this... this young of a student who did not reveal what happened right away, we [always] have concerns about how long this could have been going on," the sheriff said.

Martin added, "You have to assume there could be more victims. I don't know if there are, but this investigation is in progress."

To report child abuse call the hotline:855-4LA-KIDS (855-452-5437).