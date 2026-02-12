Latest Weather Blog
St. James Parish deputy fired after computer-aided solicitation of minor, obstruction of justice arrest
GRAMERCY — A St. James Parish deputy was fired after he was arrested for soliciting minors for images and videos of themselves committing "a lewd and lascivious or sex act in exchange for money," the authorities said.
on indecent behavior, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and malfeasance charges.
Deputies said that 23-year-old Tykeim Simoneaux was arrested Wednesday following a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Simoneaux, who was arrested on indecent behavior, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, malfeasance and obstruction of justice charges, was booked into the St. James Parish Jail and fired from his job on Wednesday night.
"The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty. The actions of Tykeim Simoneaux do not define the others who wear the uniform," Sheriff Claude Louis Jr. said.
