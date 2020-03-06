48°
St. James Episcopal Church dishes out Lenten lunch & dinner plates during Jumbo Gumbo 2020
BATON ROUGE - The St. James Episcopal Church has a 60-year Lenten tradition of serving gumbo lunches of either shrimp, chicken and sausage gumbo every Friday during Lent.
But this year, the tradition is adapting the changing times and will be a one-day lunch and dinner event from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 6.
Jumbo Gumbo 2020 will feature a traditional menu of shrimp, and chicken and sausage lunch combos that include a serving of coleslaw, salad, a mini-baguette and dessert for $12 each.
Anyone interested in the Jumbo Gumbo lunch or dinner should stop by St. James Episcopal Church at 205 North 4th Street in Baton Rouge.
