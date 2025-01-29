St. Helena students gain real-world skills through innovative career academy partnership

GREENSBURG - In St. Helena, the school district has introduced a new program that will allow high schoolers to better prepare for post graduation. In a parish with limited resources, the district says this will increase the chance for student’s success post graduation.

Health science, agriculture, business management, arts and technology, and transportation and logistics are all realms of the career world that learners at the St. Helena College And Career Academy are getting a jump start on.

Starting this semester, the school district is partnering with iCEV to enhance career and technical education.

LaTia Brown, director of post-secondary opportunities, says this is a game-changer for the district.

"The end goal is to basically minimize the access and opportunity gap here in St. Helena Parish," Brown said. "With this platform, our learners can focus on career fields and opportunities so they're able to earn those work based opportunities and credentials that will help them succeed post secondary."

The online program allows students to earn credentials in specific career areas, giving them a competitive edge when entering the job market or applying for college programs.

St. Helena has 154 high schoolers enrolled in this course, including about 60 seniors.

"Not all of our certifications will come from this program, but a good majority will, and our learners will be able to continue to minimize that access and opportunity gap with this program," Brown said.

Those other certifications will come from hands-on experience, which is also provided by the school district with volunteers and paid internships.

Students can get job experience working at the St. Helena Arts & Technology Academy and Early Learning Center, as well as at a PJ's Coffee house set up on their high school campus.

"Those are our senior learners, that's able to get credit hours and work service hours and that way they're learning that day to day work based information," Brown said.

The district says the goal is to properly set up its learners for the real world.

"We want to make sure all of our learners are successful no matter what their post secondary opportunity is," Brown said.

The district said it will continue to take steps to ensure their students are prepared to compete on a global scale.