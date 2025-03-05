57°
St. Helena school reopens this week after it closed Wednesday to fixed plumbing

Wednesday, March 05 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

ST. HELENA — Students attending The St. Helena Early Learning Center will return to learning this week after the school was closed to address its plumbing issue.

The school closed on Wednesday for crews to make the necessary repairs.

Officials said the building is now cleared, and students will return to the classroom this Thursday.

